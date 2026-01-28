Princess Diana’s iconic Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt returns to support charity

Fashion lovers and the royal watchers have been given a second opportunity to own an item of sartorial history. An official restock of the replica of the navy jumper known as the Fly Virgin Atlantic jumper, which was worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, in the mid-1990s is now officially restocked by Virgin Atlantic. The shift follows the first drop, which sold in the course of several hours, which demonstrates that the off-duty style of the late Princess has not lost its effect.
The sweat-shirt was reintroduced in the Retail Therapy online store of the airline at 9 am on January 27. First introduced in the celebration of 30 years of the day of the photograph when Diana wore the original garment — November 20, 1995, the jumper has since become a symbol of her relaxed ‘People Princess’ style.
Style with substance
The loose-fitting navy-blue crew-neck has a vintage Flying Lady motif based on pin-up art in the 1930s, in-between the text Fly and Atlantic. Whereas the original was part of the gym wardrobe of Diana, usually worn together with cycling shorts and clunky trainers, the updated replica is made of plush cotton and worn to both airport jogging and as weekend apparel.
Nevertheless, it is not merely a nostalgia release. To save the children, £10 of the sales of each jumper is given to charity. This donation is donated to the Emergency Fund of the charity that supports the most basic healthcare, food and education to children caught in world crises.
A lasting legacy
According to Sophie Woodford, the Head of Creative and Design at the airline, the jumper has gained fame as a symbol of freedom and uniqueness. Sophie said that the partnership would enable the brand to honor the legacy of Diana in a new way and contribute to a cause she must have advocated herself.
Claire Sanford, the directors charity said that the relationship assists in restoring hope and dignity to children who are experiencing the darkest times of conflict or natural calamity.
The sweatshirt is sold at £59 to the adult market and only a few children sizes of the product are sold at 47. Based on the rate of disappearance of the first batch, customers are urged to access the official site promptly in order to have this mix of the British style and intent.