Photographs of Madhimalar Ramamurthy, wife of legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, attending the recent wedding reception of Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran in Chennai have gone viral. Madhimalar, also known as Madhi Malar, has since caught the attention of social media users. Here’s all you need to know about her.
Born and brought up in Chennai, Madhimalar is the daughter of the late Dr. S Ramamurthy, who founded Malar Hospitals. Her mother is Dr. Nithya Ramamurthy. Madhimalar holds a postgraduate degree in Business Administration.
Before marrying Muralitharan, she was associated with the management of the family-run hospital. She has also maintained an interest in entrepreneurship and business.
The couple's story began in 2004 through a common family friend, Tamil actor Vagai Chandrasekhar. According to reports, Chandrasekhar introduced the families after learning that Muralitharan's mother was looking for a suitable bride for her son. Their families subsequently met, and the marriage was arranged after their horoscopes were matched.
Muralitharan, who was initially reluctant to get married as he wanted to concentrate on cricket, eventually met Madhimalar and was impressed by her. The cricketer reportedly offered her an engagement ring soon after their meeting. The couple tied the knot on March 21, 2005, in a traditional Tamil wedding ceremony in Chennai.
Madhimalar learnt to follow cricket after marrying Murali
Interestingly, Madhimalar was not an avid cricket follower when she first met the legendary spinner. In a 2010 interview, she revealed that she had grown up watching Sachin Tendulkar but became more invested in the sport after marrying Muralitharan in 2005.
She gradually learnt the game and became an enthusiastic supporter of the Sri Lankan cricket team. Speaking about her husband's retirement from Test cricket in 2010, she admitted that she had wanted him to continue playing but respected his decision to make way for younger cricketers.
The couple have two children, a son named Naren and a daughter named Krisha. While Muralitharan has enjoyed an illustrious international cricket career, the family has largely kept its personal life away from the spotlight.
Madhimalar, meanwhile, has pursued her own professional interests. In a March 2026, she spoke about her journey as an entrepreneur, mother and fitness enthusiast, revealing that she embraced strength training and a more disciplined fitness routine in her mid-forties.
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