Photographs of Madhimalar Ramamurthy, wife of legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, attending the recent wedding reception of Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran in Chennai have gone viral. Madhimalar, also known as Madhi Malar, has since caught the attention of social media users. Here’s all you need to know about her.

Who is Madhimalar Ramamurthy?

Born and brought up in Chennai, Madhimalar is the daughter of the late Dr. S Ramamurthy, who founded Malar Hospitals. Her mother is Dr. Nithya Ramamurthy. Madhimalar holds a postgraduate degree in Business Administration.