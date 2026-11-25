Rapper iLoveMakonnen has discovered a new method through which he can make money, but it has nothing to do with the music business. The hip-hop artist, who rose to fame after collaborating with Drake in 2014, has joined a grocery store as an employee. Recently, he uploaded a video of himself stacking shelves as he said that he had to earn money to support his child. "Somebody’s got to get paid because baby needs food,” he said.

Rapper iLoveMakonnen says grocery store job makes him feel useful again

In the 20-second video, iLoveMakonnen is seen wearing a red hoodie and a blue beanie. In the video, he boasts about having shelves full of bottles of water and packages that he stocked himself. “So, I started my new job today at stock at the grocery store,” he says.