Rapper iLoveMakonnen has discovered a new method through which he can make money, but it has nothing to do with the music business. The hip-hop artist, who rose to fame after collaborating with Drake in 2014, has joined a grocery store as an employee. Recently, he uploaded a video of himself stacking shelves as he said that he had to earn money to support his child. "Somebody’s got to get paid because baby needs food,” he said.
In the 20-second video, iLoveMakonnen is seen wearing a red hoodie and a blue beanie. In the video, he boasts about having shelves full of bottles of water and packages that he stocked himself. “So, I started my new job today at stock at the grocery store,” he says.
He also reveals that he had been working since around 8:30 a.m. before asking viewers, “Don’t you guys think it looks good?” Yet, he sees the job in a different light as well. Speaking in an interview, the Portland-based rapper mentioned that his new occupation makes him feel 'useful as a human again.' He even added that “I’m not useful in music anymore.”
iLoveMakonnen was born as Makonnen Kamali Sheran on April 12, 1989. He initially made his name in the underground music community of Atlanta. It was through his track Club Goin’ Up on a Tuesday, which he co-produced with Metro Boomin and Sonny Digital, that he became a star. His song was later remixed by Drake and reached No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The song received a Grammy nomination for best rap/sung collaboration. He signed with Drake's OVO Sound imprint in September 2014 but parted ways with the label around 2016. He later cited creative differences and a lack of support.
Moreover, the artist has shared his struggles after announcing that he is gay. In his opinion, this choice has influenced his career as he gets less work than before. At the same time, iLoveMakonnen remains influential through artists such as the recently deceased Lil Peep. The two have created a song called I’ve Been Waiting with Fall Out Boy.
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