Tennis star Ben Shelton and footballer Trinity Rodman have reportedly parted ways after being together for nearly two years. The couple decided to take this step as it was getting difficult to find time for each other in the midst of their busy schedules and long periods of being away from one other. However the two decided to maintain a close connection following their split.
Long distance relationships and considerable time apart often takes a toll on dating life. Something similar happened with the players Ben and Trinity. The two started dating back in March 2025. It was all mysterious and fun at the beginning when the duo soft launched themselves on TikTok. They dropped a playful hint about dating through a social media trend last March and soon enough fans were left stunned. What started light-heartedly kind of took a serious turn and the two officially made their relationship public in March. Then came their adorable public appearances where they were frequently spotted together accompanying each other at various sporting events and also at one another’s matches.
However, their different sporting commitments have made it difficult for them to find time for some romantic moments, away from the spotlight. The conflicting work schedules, constant travelling and challenging career decisions ultimately made them call time on their relationship. In one of the interviews, Ben talking about his dating scene said, "It is really difficult", and also added that even when they had a few days off, exhaustion after tournaments made it hard to make plans.
He also spoke about how both of them were still working towards their career goals and had a long way to go in their respective sports. Calling this a particularly demanding phase for their relationship, he said that having someone who understood the pressures of being a professional athlete helped. This also worked in favour of maintaining a friendly relation between the two.
The reported split comes after a busy weekend. Ben lost his ATP semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz in Turin, while Trinity and the Washington Spirit lost the NWSL final to the KC Current.
A brief on their professional front. Ben is an American professional tennis player who has quickly established himself as one of the rising names in the sport. Known for his powerful serve and aggressive playing style, he reached the US Open semi-finals in 2023 and has since made his mark on the ATP Tour. He also represents the United States in international team events like the Davis Cup and Laver Cup. Trinity, on the other hand, is an American soccer player who represents the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the US national team. She is also the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman.
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