Tennis star Ben Shelton and footballer Trinity Rodman have reportedly parted ways after being together for nearly two years. The couple decided to take this step as it was getting difficult to find time for each other in the midst of their busy schedules and long periods of being away from one other. However the two decided to maintain a close connection following their split.

Tennis star Ben Shelton and footballer Trinity Rodman reportedly end relationship

Long distance relationships and considerable time apart often takes a toll on dating life. Something similar happened with the players Ben and Trinity. The two started dating back in March 2025. It was all mysterious and fun at the beginning when the duo soft launched themselves on TikTok. They dropped a playful hint about dating through a social media trend last March and soon enough fans were left stunned. What started light-heartedly kind of took a serious turn and the two officially made their relationship public in March. Then came their adorable public appearances where they were frequently spotted together accompanying each other at various sporting events and also at one another’s matches.

However, their different sporting commitments have made it difficult for them to find time for some romantic moments, away from the spotlight. The conflicting work schedules, constant travelling and challenging career decisions ultimately made them call time on their relationship. In one of the interviews, Ben talking about his dating scene said, "It is really difficult", and also added that even when they had a few days off, exhaustion after tournaments made it hard to make plans.