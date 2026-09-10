Ben Shelton forgets GF Trinity Rodman in US Open victory speech, and her reaction is hilarious

American tennis star Ben Shelton secured the biggest victory of his career by defeating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling five-set marathon at the US Open.

Trinity Rodman reacts to Ben Shelton’s US Open speech snub

After battling for four hours and 28 minutes to end Carlos's 18-match Grand Slam winning streak, an exhausted Ben took to the microphone at 3:33 am.

"I'm just hoping my best friend and sister over there don't have to be at work at 6 a.m. in three hours," Ben told the crowd. "It would be huge for their employers to let them have the day off today."

While it was a sweet gesture, he seemingly forgot one key person sitting courtside: his girlfriend, US soccer star Trinity Rodman. Cameras quickly panned to Trinity, capturing her playful reaction as she laughed and mouthed, "What about me?"