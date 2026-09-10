Ben Shelton forgets GF Trinity Rodman in US Open victory speech, and her reaction is hilarious

American tennis star Ben Shelton secured the biggest victory of his career by defeating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling five-set marathon at the US Open.
After battling for four hours and 28 minutes to end Carlos's 18-match Grand Slam winning streak, an exhausted Ben took to the microphone at 3:33 am.
"I'm just hoping my best friend and sister over there don't have to be at work at 6 a.m. in three hours," Ben told the crowd. "It would be huge for their employers to let them have the day off today."
While it was a sweet gesture, he seemingly forgot one key person sitting courtside: his girlfriend, US soccer star Trinity Rodman. Cameras quickly panned to Trinity, capturing her playful reaction as she laughed and mouthed, "What about me?"
The hilarious oversight went viral. Fans flooded social media, with one noting that forgetting her was "criminal work" while another joked she reacted as if she had just won the match herself.
Despite the slip-up, there are clearly no hard feelings between the high-profile sporting couple. Earlier in the match, the pair exchanged a cute "call me" hand gesture.
An Olympic gold medallist and forward for the Washington Spirit, Trinity has been a constant source of support for her beau, balancing her National Women's Soccer League schedule with his late-night tennis fixtures.
Reflecting on the gruelling encounter, Ben admitted the physical toll. "I'm tired. It was a war," he said. "Carlos is one of the greatest champions of our sport. It was the most enjoyable match I've had in my career, for sure." Carlos remained gracious in defeat, expressing pride in how he pushed himself despite his profound fatigue.
As Ben prepares to face fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the semi-final, he might just need to ensure his next victory speech includes a special mention for his biggest fan.