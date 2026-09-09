Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe set to clash in US Open semifinals

Just hours before, Frances staged one of his career's greatest comebacks, rebounding from two sets behind to defeat fellow American Alex Michelsen 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6, capped by a dramatic 10-point tiebreak. Frances had a poor lifetime record when losing 0-2 in sets at majors, making the comeback all the more impressive. Alex, who was chasing his first career Grand Slam semifinal, hugged Frances at the net in an emotional end. Reflecting on the win, Frances credited his opponent's tough start before he found his footing, calling Alex ‘a helluva player’.

It's Frances' third trip to a US Open semifinal in the last five years, and he'll now be chasing a spot in his first career Grand Slam final.

With Ben and Frances landing on the same half of the draw, Team USA is assured of a men's finalist — the closest the country has come in years to snapping a 23-year wait for a home-grown Grand Slam champion. The two Americans have split their previous meetings, including a five-set thriller at the 2024 US Open that Frances won after Ben had gotten the better of him in the 2023 quarterfinals.