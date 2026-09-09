Viswanathan Anand suffers two defeats in a day at Global Chess League

Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand saw yet another bad day in the 2026 Global Chess League, having lost two games in a single day while playing for the Alaskan Knights. This came after an extremely tough Monday when he lost to World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen on time and then drew with Alireza Firouzja.

Viswanathan Anand’s time trouble proved costly against Javokhir Sindarov

More problems emerged on Tuesday when Viswanathan resigned against Ian Nepomniachtchi. Towards the evening, he went up against Javokhir Sindarov but was once again in trouble with time on the clock. Playing White, Viswanathan Anand had an edge in the game and thought that he was able to fight for the win. However, Javokhir proposed a draw by 43...Re4+. Anand refused to take the draw as he thought that Javokhir’s pieces were not well coordinated.