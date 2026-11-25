Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is creating headlines again owing to dating speculations regarding actor and sports presenter Sahiba Bali. The latest buzz started after Sahiba posted an Instagram picture alongside Arjun during Gurpurab celebrations. They both appeared in a photo taken with their heads covered. In an attempt to make things funny, Sahiba captioned the image, saying that she even ate half of the prashad which belonged to him. She captioned the picture, “I ate his half of the prashad too. Happy Gurpurab.”
This is not the first time that there have been rumors regarding a romantic link between Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali. According to sources, rumours have been circulating since June 2026, when Sahiba posted a birthday greeting for the actor on social media. She had posted a picture of him and referred to him as 'Sabka bestiee.'
Thereafter, in July 2026, their relationship got a further boost as they were seen together watching the third ODI between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. They were seen seated side by side in the stands. Another thing noticed by fans was that they both wore shades of blue.
As the rumours got wilder, Sahiba seemed to have responded to the gossip with sarcastic Instagram stories, apparently making fun of the speculations about her life. She didn’t confirm that there was indeed anything going on. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor chose not to respond to the speculations.
Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali have never made any official statement regarding their relationship. But the latest Gurpurab picture of the two has revived the speculations once again, with people talking about their chemistry.
On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor’s last appearance was in the movie Mere Husband Ki Biwi in 2025, starring alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Similarly, on the other hand, Sahiba Bali has acted in movies like Amar Singh Chamkila (2024) and Laila Majnu (2018).
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