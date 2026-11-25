Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is creating headlines again owing to dating speculations regarding actor and sports presenter Sahiba Bali. The latest buzz started after Sahiba posted an Instagram picture alongside Arjun during Gurpurab celebrations. They both appeared in a photo taken with their heads covered. In an attempt to make things funny, Sahiba captioned the image, saying that she even ate half of the prashad which belonged to him. She captioned the picture, “I ate his half of the prashad too. Happy Gurpurab.”

Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali's previous appearances fuelled dating speculation

This is not the first time that there have been rumors regarding a romantic link between Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali. According to sources, rumours have been circulating since June 2026, when Sahiba posted a birthday greeting for the actor on social media. She had posted a picture of him and referred to him as 'Sabka bestiee.'