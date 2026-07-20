Don’t believe everything: Sahiba Bali breaks silence on Arjun Kapoor dating rumours

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and digital content creator Sahiba Bali recently set social media abuzz after being spotted together at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. The duo attended the high-profile third One Day International (ODI) match between India and England on Sunday. Coordinated casually in shades of blue, their joint appearance quickly ignited intense internet speculation regarding a potential romance.
Breaking her silence on the viral reports, Sahiba took to her Instagram Stories to address the situation with a series of satirical posts. The actor shared a photograph of herself alongside Arjun from the stadium stands, accompanied by the blunt caption: "don't believe everything...pt 2 (sic)."
The witty remark was a direct continuation of a previous story where she shared a screenshot of an online mix-up that had mistakenly identified her as Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. For that initial post, Sahiba had written, "don't believe everything...pt 1 (sic)," effectively grouping the romance rumours with the internet's general lack of verification.
"Don't believe everything pt 2" — Sahiba Bali addresses viral dating speculation on Instagram.
While fans rushed to social media to speculate on the equation, close sources on X (formerly Twitter) noted that the interaction is entirely platonic. Reports indicate that Sahiba travelled to London with fellow content creator Kullu, who is a close friend of Arjun.
The social media scrutiny intensified following a recent birthday interaction where Sahiba referred to the actor as "sabka bestieee," to which Arjun playfully replied online. The actor has previously maintained that she is single and that her close professional dynamics are purely friendly.
Arjun, who was last seen onscreen in the 2025 romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, has not yet publicly commented on the speculation. The actor was previously in a highly dynamic, long-term relationship with Malaika Arora before the couple officially parted ways in 2024.