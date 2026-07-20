Don’t believe everything: Sahiba Bali breaks silence on Arjun Kapoor dating rumours

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and digital content creator Sahiba Bali recently set social media abuzz after being spotted together at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. The duo attended the high-profile third One Day International (ODI) match between India and England on Sunday. Coordinated casually in shades of blue, their joint appearance quickly ignited intense internet speculation regarding a potential romance.

A cryptic dismissal from Lord's

Breaking her silence on the viral reports, Sahiba took to her Instagram Stories to address the situation with a series of satirical posts. The actor shared a photograph of herself alongside Arjun from the stadium stands, accompanied by the blunt caption: "don't believe everything...pt 2 (sic)."

The witty remark was a direct continuation of a previous story where she shared a screenshot of an online mix-up that had mistakenly identified her as Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. For that initial post, Sahiba had written, "don't believe everything...pt 1 (sic)," effectively grouping the romance rumours with the internet's general lack of verification.

"Don't believe everything pt 2" — Sahiba Bali addresses viral dating speculation on Instagram.