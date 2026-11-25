The news about Michael B Jordan and Taylor Swift being named amongst the winners of 2026 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival winners left many people confused on social media platforms. Many people perceived the awards given to these stars to be the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which is the highest cinematic honour in India, offered by the Government of India. However, these things are different. The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is a private event, while the other is officially awarded by the Government of India.
Michael B Jordan was declared Best Actor in an International Feature Film at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for his role in Sinners on November 20. He responded to the award via his Instagram Stories, where he re-posted the announcement of the festival, thanked the organisers and tagged a sparkle emoji with exclamation marks. The festival itself shared his Instagram Story on its own Instagram account with a heart emoji.
That reaction ended the online debate regarding whether or not the Hollywood actor even knew about his award. The award news prompted lots of meme action and discussion online, especially since some of the biggest international actors were included on the list of winners.
Directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners is an American horror film that stars Jordan playing two characters, namely Elijah and Elias, also referred to as Smokestack Twins. The movie has made a total of $379.7 million around the globe. He received nominations for BAFTA and Critics' Choice honours.
The international names certainly stirred up some reactions on X. One person mentioned that seeing Taylor Swift and Dadasaheb Phalke mentioned in one sentence was something new for their lineage. It was asked whether Swift was aware of her being honoured.