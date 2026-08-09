Are Michael B. Jordan and RAYE dating? Their amusement park outing leads to major speculation

New dating rumours are circulating about Michael B. Jordan and singer RAYE after they were seen together at Six Flags Magic Mountain, located in Los Angeles, on August 7th. While neither of the celebrities has confirmed their dating status, it appears that they may have been in a relationship.
According to reports, they had a fun-filled day at the theme park. Michael B. Jordan was dressed in a beige overall outfit, whereas RAYE had chosen a black outfit. One viral TikTok video revealed their ride in the theme park. Fans have posted pictures of the two on Instagram and X. In one of them, Michael B. Jordan and RAYE were captured having a conversation while riding inside a rollercoaster.
The status of Michael B. Jordan’s relationship is currently unknown. His most recent girlfriend was Lori Harvey. Michael and Lori were reportedly dating from November 2020, when pictures and gossip about their relationship surfaced online.
The pair then officially announced their relationship on Instagram in January 2021. Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey made their first appearance on the red carpet after the Oscars in March 2022. It was also later found out that the couple called it quits in June 2022.
RAYE has managed to keep her personal life out of public attention as well. There were rumours that she was in a relationship with F1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton, but these rumours turned out to be baseless. Last November, she gave an interview where she talked about relationships.
In one of his recent interviews, Michael B. Jordan shared that he was very busy with work and thus desired a partner who could easily blend into the rhythm of his life. He also pointed out that people often meet their soul mate at the wrong time.