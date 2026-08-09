Are Michael B. Jordan and RAYE dating? Their amusement park outing leads to major speculation

New dating rumours are circulating about Michael B. Jordan and singer RAYE after they were seen together at Six Flags Magic Mountain, located in Los Angeles, on August 7th. While neither of the celebrities has confirmed their dating status, it appears that they may have been in a relationship.

Michael B. Jordan and RAYE spotted together at Six Flags amusement park

According to reports, they had a fun-filled day at the theme park. Michael B. Jordan was dressed in a beige overall outfit, whereas RAYE had chosen a black outfit. One viral TikTok video revealed their ride in the theme park. Fans have posted pictures of the two on Instagram and X. In one of them, Michael B. Jordan and RAYE were captured having a conversation while riding inside a rollercoaster.