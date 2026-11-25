Naagin-famed actress Mouni Roy took visited Patna recently, and shared glimpses of the vibrant Chhath Puja atmosphere and celebrations in the city. On Tuesday, November 24, the TV star shared an Instagram reel on her official profile, taking viewers through the famous Patna Museum, bustling markets and streets, and the Ganga ghats decked up for the festivities, and revealed that those were the best moments from her trip. The video also featured the actress participating in Chhath Puja, giving a preview of the devotion and traditions associated with the festival.

Mouni Roy shares glimpses of her Chhath Puja visit to Patna

Mouni highlighted different aspects of its cultural landmarks and streets and the festive decorations and celebrations in the city. The video captured the true ambience of Chhath Puja, one of the biggest festivals of Bihar. In her video, she gave a sneak peek of her participation in the rituals, reflecting the sanctity and devotion and the city's celebratory mood. "In Patna, Chhath is not just a tyohaar (festival), it is a puja, an emotion, a feeling. I think it is very spiritual and very pious," Mouni said about her experience in the clip.