Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has shared an audition video of actor Ravie Dubey, offering a glimpse into how he secured the role of Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The clip was shared during the first episode of IMDbPro's How I Made It, in which Ravie appeared in conversation with Mukesh.

In the audition footage, Ravie can be seen sporting a heavy beard while performing a scene from the Vanvas sequence, including the portion involving the Lakshman Rekha.

Ravie Dubey recalls waiting weeks after his audition

During the conversation, Ravie explained that he approached the character by focusing on Lakshman's defining qualities of loyalty, service and devotion. He said, "His core attributes are his service, his loyalty and his ethic. He has no need or aspiration to be in the forefront. So you have to keep telling, 'I'm here to serve'."