Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has shared an audition video of actor Ravie Dubey, offering a glimpse into how he secured the role of Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The clip was shared during the first episode of IMDbPro's How I Made It, in which Ravie appeared in conversation with Mukesh.
In the audition footage, Ravie can be seen sporting a heavy beard while performing a scene from the Vanvas sequence, including the portion involving the Lakshman Rekha.
During the conversation, Ravie explained that he approached the character by focusing on Lakshman's defining qualities of loyalty, service and devotion. He said, "His core attributes are his service, his loyalty and his ethic. He has no need or aspiration to be in the forefront. So you have to keep telling, 'I'm here to serve'."
Ravie revealed that he received no response for 15 to 20 days after his audition. He eventually heard from the team and was called for further meetings with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra.
Recalling the uncertainty, he said, "After that there was another 15-20 days of radio silence, and I had a fleeting thought in mind that maybe they might have found somebody better; no problem, let's move on with our lives."
He eventually received another call for a script reading, where he learnt that Ranbir Kapoor would be part of the project. Even after that, he had to wait another 10 days before the shooting process began and he was certain that he had secured the role.
Ravie, who became popular through television shows such as Jamai Raja and Saas Bina Sasural, has also worked in web series including Matsya Kaand. His casting in Ramayana marks a significant move into large-scale theatrical cinema.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.