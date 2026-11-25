Grace Brassel has given an extensive description of her love life with stand-up comedian Shane Gillis. In this essay, which appeared in The Cut on November 24, 2026, Grace has described how the whole experience left her emotionally scarred and needing to go to weekly therapy sessions. According to Grace, she sacrificed her own job and had to relocate from state to state in order to support Shane’s career. She said, "The Shane Gillis Experience: I dated stand-up comedy’s biggest star. It took me a year to find my own voice again."

Grace Brassel details alleged emotional mistreatment and infidelity in her relationship with Shane Gillis

According to Grace Brassel, she reached out to Gillis in May 2024 through Instagram after having seen him on TV. This was the first time she had ever heard of him, and she thought of sending him a direct message on Instagram. He replied, and from there on, they started texting and calling each other. She said, “I had never heard of Shane Gillis. I didn’t even know about his world record for fastest hiring and firing."