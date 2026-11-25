Grace Brassel has given an extensive description of her love life with stand-up comedian Shane Gillis. In this essay, which appeared in The Cut on November 24, 2026, Grace has described how the whole experience left her emotionally scarred and needing to go to weekly therapy sessions. According to Grace, she sacrificed her own job and had to relocate from state to state in order to support Shane’s career. She said, "The Shane Gillis Experience: I dated stand-up comedy’s biggest star. It took me a year to find my own voice again."
According to Grace Brassel, she reached out to Gillis in May 2024 through Instagram after having seen him on TV. This was the first time she had ever heard of him, and she thought of sending him a direct message on Instagram. He replied, and from there on, they started texting and calling each other. She said, “I had never heard of Shane Gillis. I didn’t even know about his world record for fastest hiring and firing."
Grace was at that time staying in Hoboken, New Jersey, and worked as a social media manager for an eyewear company and was getting followers on TikTok. But after some months, she claims that she packed up all her stuff and moved to Philadelphia, where Shane Gillis was shooting for his Netflix show Tires. She then became a 'stay-at-home girlfriend.'
Additionally, in her essay, she talks about how he made mean jokes, denied her hugs when they quarrelled, and put pillows between them in bed. She also talks about how he once told her she was not 'being good.'
One of the biggest fights allegedly occurred on July 4, 2025. According to Grace Brassel, she had found explicit texts exchanged between Shane Gillis and another woman on his phone. This discovery caused an angry fight, after which there was a temporary reconciliation before their final breakup in mid-2025.
According to Grace Brassel, she has been receiving weekly therapy sessions for a year now in an effort to 'deprogram' herself from the relationship. She further states that she has suffered harassment online from Shane's fans ever since the split.
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