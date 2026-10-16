Sorab Bedi posts with real GF Delnaz Daruwala weeks after breakup with Niharika Tiwari

Sorab Bedi, who rose to fame with his appearance on Splitsvilla X6, has been making headlines over his rumoured love life. The actor recently hard-launched his relationship with Delnaz Daruwala, drawing considerable attention online. However, he is now back in the spotlight after reportedly deleting a post featuring Delnaz, weeks after confirming his breakup with Niharika Tiwari.

Who is Delnaz Daruwala, Sorab Bedi's new girlfriend?

In September, Sorab parted ways with Niharika which soon became a sensational discussion on the internet. The duo was one of the most talked-about couples in Splitsvilla X6.

Following their break up, Niharika took to her socials and wrote, “A little personal note to everyone who has supported us. Sorab and I are no longer together. I don't want to hurt anyone, and I want to make it very clear that there was nothing fake about our relationship. Whatever we shared was real, and I will always respect that. But sometimes, you have to make certain decisions for your future, your growth, and most importantly, your peace of mind. This is one of those decisions for me. I don't want to give reasons, explanations, or make this a big deal. I simply request you to understand my decision, respect my privacy, and please don't turn this into something bigger than it is."