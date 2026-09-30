Who is Anuska Ghosh? Ex-Splitsvilla star makes waves in Bigg Boss Bangla

Anuska Ghosh, known to reality TV fans from MTV Splitsvilla, has entered the Bigg Boss Bangla house as a wild card contestant. The show is hosted by Sourav Ganguly and returned after 10 years, premiering on 30 August 2026 on Star Jalsha and streaming on JioHotstar. Her listing describes her as a model and reality television personality known for Splitsvilla.

Speculation about her entry began about a week ago. Reports said another wild card was on the way, this time from outside Tollywood. Chatter grew around the Saturday "Dadar Darbar" episode. There was talk of Srijla Guha returning after an injury, alongside buzz that Anuska might enter as a new contestant.

Who is Anuska Ghosh?

Anuska's public profile spans modelling, pageants and dance. Her social media bio calls her the "Queen" of Splitsvilla and lists Miss Universe Odisha 2025 and Miss India Khadi among her titles, along with dancing. Reports say she has taken part in the Miss Odisha pageant. She is also said to have a reputation for being outspoken.