Kaziah Liz Mejo, a 19-year-old model and law student from Kerala, is representing India at the 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico. She made history in August 2026 by becoming the first woman from Kerala to win the Miss Universe India title.

Who is Kaziah Liz Mejo?

Born in 2007, Kaziah hails from Mavelikkara in Alappuzha district, Kerala. She spent much of her childhood in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where she attended Emirates National School, St Joseph's School and Abu Dhabi Indian School.

She later moved to India for higher education and is currently pursuing a law degree in Bengaluru alongside her modelling career.