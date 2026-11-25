Kaziah Liz Mejo, a 19-year-old model and law student from Kerala, is representing India at the 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico. She made history in August 2026 by becoming the first woman from Kerala to win the Miss Universe India title.
Born in 2007, Kaziah hails from Mavelikkara in Alappuzha district, Kerala. She spent much of her childhood in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where she attended Emirates National School, St Joseph's School and Abu Dhabi Indian School.
She later moved to India for higher education and is currently pursuing a law degree in Bengaluru alongside her modelling career.
Kaziah has also explored acting and made her film debut with the Malayalam movie Shylock, starring Mammootty. Apart from acting and modelling, she has trained in classical dance for 12 years. She is also a singer and plays the violin and drums.
Kaziah began competing in beauty pageants in 2024, when she won the Miss Teen Diva title at the age of 17. She subsequently represented India at Miss Teen International 2025, where she finished as the first runner-up.
In 2026, she won the Miss Universe Kerala title before competing at the national level. On August 23, she was crowned Miss Universe India 2026 at the grand finale in Jaipur, where she competed against 52 contestants. Vaishnavi Gannesh from Tamil Nadu was named the first runner-up, while Anushri Satavlekar from Gujarat finished second runner-up.
Her recent assignment took her to Puerto Rico for the 75th Miss Universe competition on November 24, where he advanced to the Top 30, continuing India's representation at the international pageant.
In an interview with The New Indian Express in June 2026, Kaziah spoke about struggling with self-confidence while growing up.
"For years, I didn't have a single unfiltered picture of myself. I was insecure about how I looked, my personality… almost everything," she revealed.
She credited working on her communication skills, personality and overall development for helping her become more confident. She also spoke about how watching Harnaaz Sandhu win Miss Universe in 2021 inspired her to pursue pageantry.
For the international competition, Kaziah wore a specially designed national costume by Sidhant of House of Sidhant. The ensemble celebrated Kerala's cultural identity while incorporating India's diverse textile traditions. Its design also included elements inspired by Puerto Rico, the host country.
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