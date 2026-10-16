Burkina Faso suspends all kinds of beauty pageants: A progressive move towards unobjectifying women?

Burkina Faso has started prioritising brains over beauty for young women. In June 2026, the Burkinabe government banned all beauty contests in the country. After two months, it introduced HAKILI Mousso, which was a science competition where 84 young ladies competed in mathematics, physics and chemistry.

This development poses an important question: whether the country is making a progressive move in fighting the objectification of women or just creating new benchmarks for controlling women by the state.

Burkina Faso replaces beauty contests with science competition: Empowerment or control?

The objective of the HAKILI Mousso contest is to inspire young women to consider career choices in the fields of science, technology, and engineering. The winners were rewarded for their successes with prizes and scholarship grants. After the competition, the president of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traoré, congratulated the winners and inspired them to believe in themselves.