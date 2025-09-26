Thai pageant winner stripped of title after explicit video surfaces

In a dramatic turn of recent events, Thai beauty queen Suphannee Noinonthong, lost her newly won pageant title just after she won. Suphannee was announced as Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2026 on September 20. But her victory was short-lived when explicit content linked to her surfaced online.
The footage, which quickly spread across platforms, showed Suphannee wearing sheer pink lingerie, dancing, using a sex toy, and smoking an e-cigarette. Reports further revealed that her OnlyFans page is still active.
The pageant’s organizing committee have also released a firm statement on the matter, “The incumbent Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2026 was found to have engaged in certain activities that do not align with the spirit and principles contestants are required to uphold. Therefore, it is necessary to terminate her position.” Suphannee did not deny her involvement. Instead, she admitted to creating the content and explained the circumstances behind it. According to her, the videos were made to help support herself and care for her bedridden mother, who has since passed away.
She later issued a public apology on Facebook writing, “I would like to apologise to my family, contest manager, contest team, contestants, friends and all those who have supported me. This incident is a valuable lesson that will make me aware of the responsibility in every action and will focus on improving myself so that such incidents do not happen again.”
But the scandal doesn’t stop at losing her crown. Reports have suggested that Suphannee may also face legal consequences for her explicit content. A lawyer speaking on a Thai TV program warned that she could face up to three years in prison if charged. When confronted with this possibility during the broadcast, Suphannee’s response was simple, “I don’t want to go to jail.”
The case has sparked widespread debate in Thailand which has raised questions about the intersection of personal freedom, morality clauses in pageants.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels