Thailand sees 7.44% decline in foreign tourist arrivals in 2025

Despite this setback in Thailand, China and Malaysia remain the largest source markets for the country. Malaysia accounted for 3.38 million visitors, closely followed by China with 3.3 million arrivals. Still, the figures have not lived up to the expectations. This has forced Thailand’s state planning agency to revise its 2025 forecast downward from 37 million to 33 million visitors.

The country’s pre-pandemic peak of nearly 40 million tourists in 2019 continues to serve as a reminder of what is at stake. However, rising regional competition, especially from neighbouring destinations offering better deals, is hindering Thailand’s ability to bounce back fully. Tourism officials also point to safety and security concerns as factors affecting visitor sentiment.

Recent issues like scam operations, high-profile incidents, and border disputes have put Thailand under scrutiny. Critics have also argued that the government has been slow to reassure tourists about safety or take action to instil confidence in prospective travellers.