Thailand sees 7.44% decline in foreign tourist arrivals in 2025

Thailand's tourism industry is a vital pillar for its economy, but it seems like the country has seen a noticeable dip in foreign visitors. According to the official data, the country recorded a 7.44% year-on-year decline in arrivals so far in 2025. Between January 1 and September 21, Thailand welcomed about 23.45 million foreign visitors. This was a sharp fall compared to the same period in 2024.

Thailand faces major drop in foreign arrivals amid rising competition

Despite this setback in Thailand, China and Malaysia remain the largest source markets for the country. Malaysia accounted for 3.38 million visitors, closely followed by China with 3.3 million arrivals. Still, the figures have not lived up to the expectations. This has forced Thailand’s state planning agency to revise its 2025 forecast downward from 37 million to 33 million visitors.

The country’s pre-pandemic peak of nearly 40 million tourists in 2019 continues to serve as a reminder of what is at stake. However, rising regional competition, especially from neighbouring destinations offering better deals, is hindering Thailand’s ability to bounce back fully. Tourism officials also point to safety and security concerns as factors affecting visitor sentiment.

Recent issues like scam operations, high-profile incidents, and border disputes have put Thailand under scrutiny. Critics have also argued that the government has been slow to reassure tourists about safety or take action to instil confidence in prospective travellers.

In response, Thailand has rolled out several measures to boost arrivals. The government has loosened visa restrictions and has introduced digital nomad visas. They have even waived visa requirements for Chinese tourists to attract a steady inflow. Another innovative step is TouristDigipay, a pilot scheme allowing foreigners to convert cryptocurrency into Thai baht for everyday spending. The scheme was tested over an 18-month trial period.

