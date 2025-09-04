Thailand to soon offer free domestic flights to international tourists

Thailand is launching a government-backed programme to offer 200,000 free domestic flights to international tourists this fall. The initiative, titled Buy International, Free Thailand Domestic Flights is a strategy to boost the country's tourism sector and encourage visitors to explore lesser-known destinations beyond major hubs like Bangkok and Phuket. The programme is set to run from September to November 2025. It will provide a subsidy of up to 1,750 baht (INR 4,760 approx) for a one-way ticket or 3,500 baht (`9,521 approx) for a round-trip ticket, which is expected to cover the full cost of most domestic flights. Each free ticket will also include a 20kg baggage allowance.
The offer is exclusively for international tourists who book an international flight into Thailand. Arrivals by land or sea are not eligible. The promotion is for new bookings only, so travellers who have already purchased their international flight to Thailand will not qualify. Thai citizens and residents are also not eligible. The program will be carried out in partnership with six major Thai carriers: Thai Airways, Thai AirAsia, Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet.
To claim a free domestic flight, travellers will need to book their international flight to Thailand through one of the participating airlines or an authorized online travel agent. The process for redeeming the free ticket is expected to be announced on the airlines' websites. Thailand's tourism industry is a critical part of its economy and the country has faced challenges in fully recovering to pre-pandemic visitor numbers. By offering free domestic flights, the government hopes to attract at least 200,000 international visitors. The initiative is designed to spread tourist spending to smaller, secondary cities and provinces that are often overlooked, promoting a more balanced regional economy.
The government anticipates the program, with a budget of 700 million baht (INR 1,90,37,79,500 approx), will generate significant tourism revenue from spending on accommodation, food and activities in these new destinations. It targets a period of a traditionally slower tourism season, often referred to as the monsoon or low season, to help boost visitor numbers.
It aims to alleviate the pressure of overtourism on popular destinations like Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai and encourage visitors to explore lesser-known regions and cultural heritage sites like Sukhothai and Ayutthaya. While the initiative has been widely announced and details have been released, it is still pending final cabinet approval. However, it is a key component of the government's tourism strategy and is expected to move forward.