Thailand to soon offer free domestic flights to international tourists

The offer is exclusively for international tourists who book an international flight into Thailand. Arrivals by land or sea are not eligible. The promotion is for new bookings only, so travellers who have already purchased their international flight to Thailand will not qualify. Thai citizens and residents are also not eligible. The program will be carried out in partnership with six major Thai carriers: Thai Airways, Thai AirAsia, Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet.

To claim a free domestic flight, travellers will need to book their international flight to Thailand through one of the participating airlines or an authorized online travel agent. The process for redeeming the free ticket is expected to be announced on the airlines' websites. Thailand's tourism industry is a critical part of its economy and the country has faced challenges in fully recovering to pre-pandemic visitor numbers. By offering free domestic flights, the government hopes to attract at least 200,000 international visitors. The initiative is designed to spread tourist spending to smaller, secondary cities and provinces that are often overlooked, promoting a more balanced regional economy.