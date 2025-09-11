Thailand to host an International Boat Show in 2026 to promote marine tourism

Why is Thailand hosting the boat show?

The show is a major driver of luxury tourism. It attracts high-net-worth individuals and wealthy visitors from around the world who are interested in yachting and high-end lifestyles. The event generates significant revenue for the local economy, boosting sectors like hospitality, real estate and retail. The yachting industry alone is projected to generate up to THB 1 billion annually for Phuket.

By showcasing its beautiful coastlines, world-class marinas, and luxury amenities, Thailand aims to position itself as a top-tier destination for yachting and marine leisure. The event coincides with ongoing projects to upgrade ports and marinas in key locations like Phuket, Koh Samui and Pattaya, which are designed to accommodate a greater number of large vessels, including superyachts.