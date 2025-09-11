Travel

Thailand to host an International Boat Show in 2026 to promote marine tourism

This is the fourth edition of the event, which aims to promote Thailand as a leading marine tourism hub in Asia
Thailand International Boat Show will be held in Phuket!
The Thailand International Boat Show will be held in Phuket at the Phuket Yacht Haven Marina from January 15 to 18, 2026. This is the fourth edition of the event, which aims to promote Thailand as a leading marine tourism hub in Asia. The show is organised by JAND Events and is supported by key government bodies, including the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Over 70 sail and motor yachts, including a large number of superyachts, will be on display. More than 100 exhibitors will also be showcasing marine innovations, eco-friendly solutions and luxury products. In addition to boats, the event will feature a luxury lifestyle zone with displays from premium automotive and real estate brands, as well as gourmet dining, fashion showcases and live entertainment.

Over 70 sail and motor yachts will be on display

Organisers anticipate around 6,000 visitors, including yachting enthusiasts, business leaders and tourists. A day before the main show, on January 14, 2026, the Thailand Yachting Conference will bring together industry leaders and policymakers to discuss market trends, sustainable practices and investment opportunities in the yachting sector.

The show is a major driver of luxury tourism

Why is Thailand hosting the boat show?

The show is a major driver of luxury tourism. It attracts high-net-worth individuals and wealthy visitors from around the world who are interested in yachting and high-end lifestyles. The event generates significant revenue for the local economy, boosting sectors like hospitality, real estate and retail. The yachting industry alone is projected to generate up to THB 1 billion annually for Phuket.

By showcasing its beautiful coastlines, world-class marinas, and luxury amenities, Thailand aims to position itself as a top-tier destination for yachting and marine leisure. The event coincides with ongoing projects to upgrade ports and marinas in key locations like Phuket, Koh Samui and Pattaya, which are designed to accommodate a greater number of large vessels, including superyachts.

