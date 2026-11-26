Fresh off their glamorous destination wedding in Greece, music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are continuing their celebrations in a uniquely generous way. The newlyweds recently hosted a lavish post-wedding feast for Sun Group employees in Chennai, going above and beyond standard corporate hospitality by surprising staff with gold rings.
Ahead of the grand lunch, employees received gift boxes containing invitation cards, chocolates and the unexpected gold jewellery. Videos of visibly shocked staff members unboxing their gifts quickly went viral on social media.
The celebration itself featured a sprawling South Indian feast served traditionally on banana leaves. Guests were treated to an elaborate non-vegetarian menu showcasing regional favourites such as biryani, mutton sukka, fried chicken, a spiced drumstick preparation, brinjal curry and boiled eggs. To finish the meal, the couple offered classic desserts including gulab jamun and ice cream.
Greeting attendees with folded hands, Anirudh—who shot to fame with the viral hit Why This Kolaveri Di—opted for a simple grey kurta-pyjama while Kavya looked elegant in a red Anarkali suit. Kavya is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, who founded the media conglomerate.
This employee celebration follows a whirlwind month for the high-profile couple. After a highly anticipated romance, they tied the knot on November 11 in an intimate, self-respect ceremony in Greece. Eschewing traditional priests and religious hymns, the pair exchanged garlands in the presence of close family and friends. A reform tradition rooted in Tamil Nadu, this marriage style involves exchanging rings or garlands without fire rituals. Sharing his joy on Instagram, Anirudh posted his first wedding photograph with the caption, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11.”
Returning to India, they threw two star-studded receptions in Chennai that drew a massive roster of celebrities from the worlds of cinema, politics and sport. A-listers including MS Dhoni, Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Ajith Kumar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin were all in attendance to bless the newlyweds before they turned their attention to celebrating with their dedicated workforce.