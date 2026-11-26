This employee celebration follows a whirlwind month for the high-profile couple. After a highly anticipated romance, they tied the knot on November 11 in an intimate, self-respect ceremony in Greece. Eschewing traditional priests and religious hymns, the pair exchanged garlands in the presence of close family and friends. A reform tradition rooted in Tamil Nadu, this marriage style involves exchanging rings or garlands without fire rituals. Sharing his joy on Instagram, Anirudh posted his first wedding photograph with the caption, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11.”

Returning to India, they threw two star-studded receptions in Chennai that drew a massive roster of celebrities from the worlds of cinema, politics and sport. A-listers including MS Dhoni, Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Ajith Kumar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin were all in attendance to bless the newlyweds before they turned their attention to celebrating with their dedicated workforce.