American rapper Cardi B made a striking appearance in two Manish Malhotra couture ensembles for her latest magazine cover shoot. The designer shared photographs from her cover shoot on Instagram. Both outfits are from Malhotra's MAA Paris Couture Fall/Winter 2026 collection.
For her first look, Cardi B wore a dusty-pink and rose-toned couture ensemble featuring an oversized, voluminous silhouette. Dubbed the 'cocoon look', the outfit was covered in three-dimensional floral and petal-like embellishments that extended across the shoulders and upper body.
The most striking detail was a sculptural representation of a mother and child at the centre of the ensemble, bringing themes of motherhood and femininity into the design.
Sharing the photographs, Malhotra wrote, "Global star @iamcardib wearing two looks from #MAA, our @manishmalhotraworld Paris Couture collection F/W 2026. A collection very close to my heart. Congratulations @iamcardib on being named @billboardca Global Woman of the Year."
For her second appearance, the rapper opted for a rich burgundy ensemble. The outfit featured a dramatic, cape-like silhouette with heavily textured floral embellishments around the shoulders and upper body.
Beneath the dramatic outer layer, Cardi B wore a fitted bodysuit with a plunging front cut-out and a thigh-high slit.
The rapper completed both ensembles with sleek, jet-black hair. Her makeup featured defined brows, sculpted cheeks, softly smoked eyes, fluttery lashes and glossy nude lips.
Cardi B is gearing up for a busy 2027, with plans to release her third studio album and embark on an international tour.
The rapper, who released her second album, Am I The Drama?, in September 2025, has also teased new music, promising fans more releases in the coming months.
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