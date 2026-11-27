American rapper Cardi B made a striking appearance in two Manish Malhotra couture ensembles for her latest magazine cover shoot. The designer shared photographs from her cover shoot on Instagram. Both outfits are from Malhotra's MAA Paris Couture Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

Cardi B wears Manish Malhotra's sculptural pink creation

For her first look, Cardi B wore a dusty-pink and rose-toned couture ensemble featuring an oversized, voluminous silhouette. Dubbed the 'cocoon look', the outfit was covered in three-dimensional floral and petal-like embellishments that extended across the shoulders and upper body.