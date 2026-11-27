Mouni Roy has been in the limelight for some significant reasons in 2026. Firstly, the significant weight loss of Mouni Roy has become a source of worry for her followers, and several doubts have been raised regarding her weight loss and overall health. On the other hand, the news of her divorce from her husband, Suraj Nambiar, has also been the reason for speculation on social media platforms.
Videos and photographs that came to light from Mouni's public appearances during 2026 have brought into focus her slimmed-down figure. Various users on the internet have raised questions about her health and even whether she is alright. There has also been speculation about her undergoing some form of plastic surgery.
One person commented, "I hope she is okay !" Another person commented, "She even can't stand by its own." One Insta user also said, "She needs more food and proper nutrition, not surgery. It is clearly visible on her face, and she looks so weak that she can barely stand properly." But some people also believe that she was drunk in the video. One person commented, "Is she drunk?" Some people called out on Ozempic, saying, "Another Ozempic Fiasco."
Mouni Roy has also undergone weight fluctuations before. In the past, she had admitted to having put on weight by around 30kg when she was bedridden with an L4-L5 slip disc. She then tried to reduce the weight after recovering. She has not reported any new medical condition.
As per reports, Mouni and Suraj made it official about their divorce through an Instagram post dated May 14, 2026. They said that it was their mutual decision and due to changing priorities in life. The two got married in Goa on January 27, 2022. Following the announcement, Suraj clarified that there was no alimony, no disputes and no third-party involvement.
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