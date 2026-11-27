Mouni Roy has been in the limelight for some significant reasons in 2026. Firstly, the significant weight loss of Mouni Roy has become a source of worry for her followers, and several doubts have been raised regarding her weight loss and overall health. On the other hand, the news of her divorce from her husband, Suraj Nambiar, has also been the reason for speculation on social media platforms.

Mouni Roy’s weight loss and health concerns: Here's how the netizens have reacted

Videos and photographs that came to light from Mouni's public appearances during 2026 have brought into focus her slimmed-down figure. Various users on the internet have raised questions about her health and even whether she is alright. There has also been speculation about her undergoing some form of plastic surgery.