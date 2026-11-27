Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever, is facing scrutiny after its £115 (approximately $148) Advent calendar was accused of featuring AI-generated artwork. The illustration on the packaging depicts the Montecito mansion where Meghan lives with Prince Harry and their children. According to a report published on November 26, 2026, the artwork was tested using Google's SynthID Detector, which reportedly identified it as having been generated using OpenAI tools. The findings have prompted questions about the brand's use of artificial intelligence, particularly given Meghan's previous comments about the technology.

Meghan Markle's As Ever Advent calendar: What is the AI controversy?

The 2026 As Ever Holiday Advent Calendar was launched in collaboration with Los Angeles-based chocolatier Compartés. Priced at $148 in the US and £115 in the UK, the limited-edition product contains 24 chocolates featuring flavours inspired by California produce and As Ever's signature spreads. Its packaging features an illustration inspired by Meghan's Montecito home and garden.