Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever, is facing scrutiny after its £115 (approximately $148) Advent calendar was accused of featuring AI-generated artwork. The illustration on the packaging depicts the Montecito mansion where Meghan lives with Prince Harry and their children. According to a report published on November 26, 2026, the artwork was tested using Google's SynthID Detector, which reportedly identified it as having been generated using OpenAI tools. The findings have prompted questions about the brand's use of artificial intelligence, particularly given Meghan's previous comments about the technology.
The 2026 As Ever Holiday Advent Calendar was launched in collaboration with Los Angeles-based chocolatier Compartés. Priced at $148 in the US and £115 in the UK, the limited-edition product contains 24 chocolates featuring flavours inspired by California produce and As Ever's signature spreads. Its packaging features an illustration inspired by Meghan's Montecito home and garden.
According to reports, multiple versions of the artwork, including close-up photographs of the calendar and screenshots from promotional videos, were cropped and submitted to Google's SynthID Detector. The tool reportedly returned the result: "This media was made or edited with OpenAI."
Google introduced the detector to identify AI-generated content, including material created using its own tools and partner platforms such as OpenAI. The brand's official product description, meanwhile, promotes the calendar as a collection of 24 handcrafted chocolates in a keepsake design.
The controversy has revived discussions about Meghan's earlier remarks on AI. During an August 2025 appearance on Bloomberg's The Circuit with journalist Emily Chang, she was asked whether she used artificial intelligence.
Meghan revealed that she had only recently experienced ChatGPT and was surprised by the technology. Calling herself "a little bit vintage", she explained that she preferred handwritten notes and traditional correspondence. She added that AI was not part of her daily routine.
She also expressed concern about people losing their critical thinking abilities through excessive reliance on the technology.