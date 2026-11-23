Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to return to the United Kingdom with their children was reportedly influenced by an issue concerning the Duke of Sussex's US visa. According to reports Harry's visa had expired and was not immediately renewed, prompting speculation about the circumstances surrounding the family's move from California to Britain.

The Sussex family had relocated to the UK in August after spending nearly six years in the United States. While their return was initially associated with their desire to reconnect with family and provide their children with a British upbringing, the latest report suggests that immigration concerns may also have played a part.

According to reports, the visa issue has since been resolved.

Why did Harry and Meghan move back to the UK?

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working members of the British royal family in 2020 and subsequently settled in California. Their decision to return to Britain came after years of strained relations with the royal family, particularly between Harry and his elder brother, Prince William.