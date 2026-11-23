Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to return to the United Kingdom with their children was reportedly influenced by an issue concerning the Duke of Sussex's US visa. According to reports Harry's visa had expired and was not immediately renewed, prompting speculation about the circumstances surrounding the family's move from California to Britain.
The Sussex family had relocated to the UK in August after spending nearly six years in the United States. While their return was initially associated with their desire to reconnect with family and provide their children with a British upbringing, the latest report suggests that immigration concerns may also have played a part.
According to reports, the visa issue has since been resolved.
Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working members of the British royal family in 2020 and subsequently settled in California. Their decision to return to Britain came after years of strained relations with the royal family, particularly between Harry and his elder brother, Prince William.
They had previously spoken about wanting their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to have a stronger connection with their British roots. Both children have since enrolled in British schools. Harry also reportedly wanted to be closer to his family and friends in the UK.
The family had visited Britain in July 2026, when they met King Charles at his Highgrove residence. It was the first time King Charles had seen his grandchildren in person in more than four years.
Questions about Harry's immigration status in the United States had attracted attention following the publication of his 2023 memoir, Spare. In the book, he discussed his past use of recreational drugs, including cocaine and marijuana. The revelations prompted questions about whether Harry had disclosed his drug use in his US visa application.
The Sussexes are reportedly planning to return to California for Christmas with their children and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. The family is expected to maintain connections with both countries, with their UK residence providing a base for their extended stay in Britain.