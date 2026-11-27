Nobody Wants This actress Justine Lupe is expecting her second child with husband Tyson Mason. The actress announced the news on Instagram on Thursday, November 26, while celebrating Thanksgiving. She also shared family photographs that showed off her baby bump.

Justine Lupe announces second pregnancy

Lupe marked the occasion with a family photograph, which reveals a playful turkey illustration drawn on her bare baby bump. She posed alongside Mason, their two-year-old daughter Ellis and their pet dog.