Nobody Wants This actress Justine Lupe is expecting her second child with husband Tyson Mason. The actress announced the news on Instagram on Thursday, November 26, while celebrating Thanksgiving. She also shared family photographs that showed off her baby bump.
Lupe marked the occasion with a family photograph, which reveals a playful turkey illustration drawn on her bare baby bump. She posed alongside Mason, their two-year-old daughter Ellis and their pet dog.
“Grateful for all things cookin and fully baked today,” she captioned the Instagram post.
The announcement comes more than two years after the couple welcomed their first child in August 2024. Lupe and Mason, an artist, later tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, in February 2025.
This is not the first time Lupe has balanced pregnancy with her work on Nobody Wants This. The actress was five months pregnant while filming the first season of the Netflix romantic comedy, although she managed to keep the news from several members of the cast and crew.
During an October 2024 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Lupe recalled telling her co-star Kristen Bell about her pregnancy at the latter's home. She also spoke about Bell's supportive reaction to the news.
Lupe's pregnancy announcement comes shortly after Netflix renewed Nobody Wants This for a fourth season. The romantic comedy returned with its third season in October.
In the latest season, Lupe's character Morgan finds herself developing feelings for her future brother-in-law, Sasha, played by Timothy Simons. However, her romantic hopes take a hit when Sasha rejects her advances.
The series stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in lead roles, alongside Lupe, Simons and several others.
Justine Lupe is an American actress best known for playing Morgan, Joanne's sister, in the Netflix romantic comedy series Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. She has also appeared in popular television shows such as Succession, in which she played Willa Ferreyra, and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.