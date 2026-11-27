Paris Jackson is reportedly standing her ground in her legal battle over the estate of her late father, pop icon Michael Jackson. The 28-year-old has been seeking access to funds she believes should have been transferred to a family trust for her and her two brothers. Amid criticism over the lawsuit, a source close to the situation has reportedly defended her position, insisting that she is simply demanding what she is entitled to.
According to a report by RadarOnline, Paris filed a court petition on October 29, accusing the executors of her father's estate of withholding millions of dollars from her and her brothers, Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson.
The petition reportedly seeks the release of $600 million into a family trust. Paris has questioned how the estate has been managed, arguing that despite generating billions of dollars since Michael's death in 2009, his children have yet to receive the funds they believe they are entitled to.
Her legal team has also raised concerns about the estate's expenditure, including private jet travel, legal fees and credit card bills. The petition reportedly argues that the current administration of the estate should not continue.
According to the petition, Michael intended his children to start receiving income from their respective trust shares when they turned 21. They are also supposed to receive portions of the principal at the ages of 30, 35 and 40.
Paris argues that these arrangements have not been followed. She has accused estate executor John Branca of maintaining an "iron grip" over the beneficiaries' access to money and questioned the management of the singer's multibillion-dollar fortune.
The estate reportedly held around $850 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2024. Paris believes approximately $600 million could be transferred to the family trust after accounting for potential liabilities.
The estate has strongly disputed Paris' claims, describing allegations that payments were withheld or reduced as a "complete fabrication". Its representatives said more than $200 million had already been distributed for the benefit of Michael's children.
The estate has also pointed to an ongoing dispute with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which had sought approximately $700 million in taxes and penalties. It maintains that the unresolved legal matters have prevented the complete funding of the trusts.
Meanwhile, a source quoted by RadarOnline defended Paris' position, saying that the idea of her simply waiting for a large inheritance was "cruel and wrong". The source added that she believed her father would have wanted his children to benefit from his life's work and would continue to demand what she was owed.
Paris has previously spoken about wanting to establish her own identity rather than rely on her famous father's legacy. In a May appearance on Jack Osbourne's Trying Not to Die podcast, she rejected the 'nepo baby' label. She acknowledged her privileged upbringing but she also emphasised the importance of developing a work ethic.
The court is scheduled to consider her request on December 4. The dispute remains ongoing, and no final ruling has been reported.
Michael Jackson, widely regarded as the King of Pop, died on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50 at his rented home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles. He suffered a cardiac arrest after being administered the anaesthetic propofol and other sedatives by his personal physician, Dr Conrad Murray. His death was officially ruled a homicide, and Murray was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 and sentenced to four years in prison.