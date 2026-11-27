Michael Jackson's estate denies allegations

The estate has strongly disputed Paris' claims, describing allegations that payments were withheld or reduced as a "complete fabrication". Its representatives said more than $200 million had already been distributed for the benefit of Michael's children.

The estate has also pointed to an ongoing dispute with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which had sought approximately $700 million in taxes and penalties. It maintains that the unresolved legal matters have prevented the complete funding of the trusts.

Meanwhile, a source quoted by RadarOnline defended Paris' position, saying that the idea of her simply waiting for a large inheritance was "cruel and wrong". The source added that she believed her father would have wanted his children to benefit from his life's work and would continue to demand what she was owed.