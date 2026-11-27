Despite the official silence surrounding the visual storyline, listeners have already flooded social media with enthusiasm over the potential on-screen chemistry. "She's so pretty, they look so good together," wrote one admirer online, while another chimed in, "We are getting a mv as well???? This is tooo good to be true!"

Beyond the casting buzz, Prankstar marks Code Kunst’s first full-length LP in roughly three years. The 14-track record explores the contrast between public persona and private reality, boasting an eclectic roster alongside Jungkook that includes DPR Ian, Crush, WOODZ and DAY6’s Young K.

Meanwhile, Jungkook continues balancing solo studio releases with BTS’ massive ARIRANG World Tour. Following recent shows in Kaohsiung, the group heads across Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Hong Kong and Bulacan before reaching Australia in February 2027. Until 3 December arrives, fans can only wait to see if Paris truly played backdrop to K-pop’s next memorable screen romance.