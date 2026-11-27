Pop music’s biggest crossover whispers are currently pointing straight towards Paris. BTS vocalist Jungkook is officially set to feature on Love Is Blind, one of two lead tracks from South Korean producer Code Kunst’s sixth studio album, Prankstar. Scheduled to arrive on Thursday, 3 December 2026 at 6 pm KST (2.30 pm IST), the collaboration has already ignited fierce anticipation—especially amid growing speculation that acclaimed actress Kim Yoo-jung will portray Jungkook’s romantic interest in the accompanying music video.
Online reports claim Jungkook and Yoo-jung were spotted filming scenes together in the French capital. Known for her standout screen presence in 100 Days Of Deception, Yoo-jung would bring classic K-drama charm to a song reportedly built around a sweet, refreshing sound and everyday romantic moments. Neither BIGHIT MUSIC nor Code Kunst’s agency has verified the casting, leaving fans dissecting every clue.
Despite the official silence surrounding the visual storyline, listeners have already flooded social media with enthusiasm over the potential on-screen chemistry. "She's so pretty, they look so good together," wrote one admirer online, while another chimed in, "We are getting a mv as well???? This is tooo good to be true!"
Beyond the casting buzz, Prankstar marks Code Kunst’s first full-length LP in roughly three years. The 14-track record explores the contrast between public persona and private reality, boasting an eclectic roster alongside Jungkook that includes DPR Ian, Crush, WOODZ and DAY6’s Young K.
Meanwhile, Jungkook continues balancing solo studio releases with BTS’ massive ARIRANG World Tour. Following recent shows in Kaohsiung, the group heads across Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Hong Kong and Bulacan before reaching Australia in February 2027. Until 3 December arrives, fans can only wait to see if Paris truly played backdrop to K-pop’s next memorable screen romance.