Exactly four decades after veteran actress and politician Satabdi Roy made her unforgettable entry into Bengali cinema, her daughter Shamiyana Banerjee is ready to face the camera. Affectionately known as Zumi, the eighth-grade student from Kolkata’s Modern High School is set to make her highly anticipated acting debut in the upcoming historical drama Fatema. Directed by Atanu Roy, the film promises to be a significant cinematic milestone.
Shamiyana steps into the shoes of adolescent Zubeida, the second daughter of India’s pioneering female filmmaker Fatma Begum. The adult version of the character will be portrayed by Anandarupa Chakraborty while renowned actress Rituparna Sengupta takes on the titular role of Fatma. Interestingly, Rituparna and Satabdi have shared screen space in several past projects and the former was even directed by her peer in the film Om Shanti. Rituparna has conveyed immense happiness at seeing her longtime colleague's daughter embark on this special cinematic journey. Atanu also revealed that after auditioning and speaking with the teenager, he was completely convinced she was the perfect fit for the part.
Produced by Anjan Bose under Aurora Film Corporation, Fatema is a tribute to a trailblazing era in Indian cinema. The project celebrates the centenary of Bulbul-e-Paristan, the 1926 silent fantasy film directed by the legendary Fatma. The new feature will chronicle the filmmaker's early struggles, her complex family dynamics and her fierce determination to establish an independent film company during the nascent stages of the industry.
The timing of this debut is particularly poetic. Satabdi began her illustrious career in Tapan Sinha’s classic Atanka in 1986. Fast forward to 2026, and her daughter is carving out her own path. Growing up watching her mother on screen deeply inspired Shamiyana to pursue acting as a full-time profession. Meanwhile, her mother has publicly shared her excitement, emphasising a strong desire for the young debutante to achieve success entirely on her own merit rather than riding on a famous surname. The young talent hopes her inaugural performance will resonate with audiences and pave the way for a fruitful career in Tollywood.