Exactly four decades after veteran actress and politician Satabdi Roy made her unforgettable entry into Bengali cinema, her daughter Shamiyana Banerjee is ready to face the camera. Affectionately known as Zumi, the eighth-grade student from Kolkata’s Modern High School is set to make her highly anticipated acting debut in the upcoming historical drama Fatema. Directed by Atanu Roy, the film promises to be a significant cinematic milestone.

Satabdi Roy daughter Shamiyana makes acting debut in Fatema

Shamiyana steps into the shoes of adolescent Zubeida, the second daughter of India’s pioneering female filmmaker Fatma Begum. The adult version of the character will be portrayed by Anandarupa Chakraborty while renowned actress Rituparna Sengupta takes on the titular role of Fatma. Interestingly, Rituparna and Satabdi have shared screen space in several past projects and the former was even directed by her peer in the film Om Shanti. Rituparna has conveyed immense happiness at seeing her longtime colleague's daughter embark on this special cinematic journey. Atanu also revealed that after auditioning and speaking with the teenager, he was completely convinced she was the perfect fit for the part.