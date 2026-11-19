Actor Rohit Bose Roy's daughter, Airah Bose Roy, is set to make her Bollywood debut in Shashank Khaitan's upcoming film, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin. Formerly known as Kiara, Airah will star opposite producer Sajid Nadiadwala's son, Subhaan Nadiadwala. The makers recently unveiled the romantic revenge drama with a title reveal video, promising a tale centred on love, passion and revenge, though plot details remain under wraps.

Why Rohit refused to direct his daughter’s debut film

Whilst the film marks her official entry into cinema, Airah could have stepped into the limelight much earlier. She was previously offered a significant role in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, but turned it down to focus on her studies at Brown University in the United States, where she moved in 2021.