Actor Rohit Bose Roy's daughter, Airah Bose Roy, is set to make her Bollywood debut in Shashank Khaitan's upcoming film, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin. Formerly known as Kiara, Airah will star opposite producer Sajid Nadiadwala's son, Subhaan Nadiadwala. The makers recently unveiled the romantic revenge drama with a title reveal video, promising a tale centred on love, passion and revenge, though plot details remain under wraps.
Whilst the film marks her official entry into cinema, Airah could have stepped into the limelight much earlier. She was previously offered a significant role in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, but turned it down to focus on her studies at Brown University in the United States, where she moved in 2021.
In a 2023 interview, Rohit revealed that Zoya's team had approached them. “Excel called me for The Archies. I told them that she is studying at Brown University, but I will check. I did tell her, but she couldn't give it a thought given the space she is in, where competition is intense. I have told her that once you finish your education and want to give it a thought, we would wholly support you,” Rohit shared.
Having graduated in 2025, Airah is now ready to embrace her acting journey under Shashank's direction. Interestingly, Rohit had always been vocal about never launching his daughter himself, though he remained open to producing for her.
“I think it's one of the biggest mistakes of filmmakers to direct their own kids. It's the worst thing. I may produce for her but not direct her,” Rohit had remarked, playfully adding, “The point also remains that she would want to be directed by Karan Johar more than me. But I will never helm her first film, as I would not be able to push the envelope. It would be best if she's directed by someone who works with her only as a creative collaborator.”