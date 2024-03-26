'It was a bliss to shoot for it,' says Rohit Bose Roy ahead of the release of IRaH, India's first techno-thriller film

“I am an actor by accident,” exclaimed Rohit Bose Roy as we chatted with him ahead of the release of his film, IRaH by director Sam Bhattacharjee. At the time of our interaction, Rohit was indulging in rejuvenating ayurvedic treatments at a resort tucked away in Kerala.

Away from the hustle and bustle of sets, the actor was at his candid best and we used up that opportunity to dig deep into his evolution as an actor — from the quintessential Bollywood romantic in his 1994 debut Jazbaat to now playing the lead in India's first techno thriller film.

Read excerpts:

You began your journey on the big screen but also went on to explore the world of television and then eventually OTT. How did that shape you as an actor?

I consider myself lucky to have gotten to start my television career with a Mahesh Bhatt directorial, Swabhimaan. For me, television was truly the best learning ground because I was not trained for the profession. With every format that I have worked on, I have evolved as an actor.

Acting came out of the blue for you. At what point did you actually begin enjoying the process?

It is quite funny because I would often chide my brother Ronit, who was bitten by the acting bug much earlier. On the other hand, I had big dreams of pursuing an MBA abroad. All it took was a visa rejection to land me in an industry that was never in my plan! Even though I took to acting, it wasn’t until the birth of my daughter Kiara that I began taking it seriously. I wanted to leave a legacy behind that she would be proud of. That’s when I began to fall in love with the craft.

You also host a podcast, Unstoppable, that deals with health and fitness. What is your fitness mantra?

To simply go to the gym. Once you push yourself to go to the gym and pick up your first weight, the adrenaline kicks in and you will definitely finish your workout. As for the podcast, it came to me at the right moment after I began my tryst with the audio format and I’ve been enjoying it so far.