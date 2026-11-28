Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are back together, and this time, they are bringing some old-school dance-floor energy with them. The actors have reunited after 15 years for Daddy Cool (King Version), a peppy dance number from their upcoming film King.

A Bollywood reworking of Boney M's popular disco hit, the song features vocals by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, music by Sachin-Jigar and choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant. The track has also brought back memories of the duo's earlier collaborations, particularly their infectious chemistry in Ra.One.

Over the years, Shah Rukh and Kareena have shared screen space in films such as Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ra.One. From elaborate family celebrations to high-energy dance numbers, here are five songs featuring the duo that deserve a spot on your playlist.