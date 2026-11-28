Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are back together, and this time, they are bringing some old-school dance-floor energy with them. The actors have reunited after 15 years for Daddy Cool (King Version), a peppy dance number from their upcoming film King.
A Bollywood reworking of Boney M's popular disco hit, the song features vocals by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, music by Sachin-Jigar and choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant. The track has also brought back memories of the duo's earlier collaborations, particularly their infectious chemistry in Ra.One.
Over the years, Shah Rukh and Kareena have shared screen space in films such as Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ra.One. From elaborate family celebrations to high-energy dance numbers, here are five songs featuring the duo that deserve a spot on your playlist.
It is almost impossible to talk about Shah Rukh and Kareena's musical collaborations without mentioning Chammak Challo. Featuring Kareena in a striking red outfit, the song became one of the biggest dance hits of 2011. Her energetic moves, coupled with Shah Rukh's effortless screen presence, made the track an instant favourite. Sung by Akon and Hamsika Iyer, with music by Vishal-Shekhar, the song remains one of the most recognisable numbers from Ra.One.
A memorable track from Asoka, San Sanana brings together elaborate choreography, vibrant costumes and a lively musical arrangement. Kareena takes centre stage with her graceful dance moves, while Shah Rukh features in the song's sequences. The song captures the film's grand period setting and remains one of the memorable songs from the soundtrack. Composed by Anu Malik and Sandeep Chowta, it features vocals by Alka Yagnik and Hema Sardesai.
Shah Rukh and Kareena played siblings Rahul and Pooja in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, sharing one of Hindi cinema's most memorable musical celebrations. Bole Chudiyan features the film's ensemble cast, with Kareena's iconic dance moves and Shah Rukh joining the festivities alongside Kajol. Composed by Jatin-Lalit, the song has become a fixture at Indian weddings and family celebrations over the years.
A lively dance number from Billu, Marjaani brought Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor together on the dance floor in a vibrant, high-energy sequence. Composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Gulzar, the track features the powerful vocals of Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan. Interestingly, the song also marked another collaboration between the actors after their earlier appearance together in Asoka and Don.
Kareena Kapoor stepped into the shoes of Helen for this reimagined version of the iconic Yeh Mera Dil from the 1978 film Don. Playing Kamini, she brings a seductive flair to the performance as she attempts to charm Shah Rukh Khan's character. The song, originally made famous by Helen and Asha Bhosle, was recreated by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with Sunidhi Chauhan singing the new version. Choreographed by Farah Khan, the song gave us another memorable dance number.