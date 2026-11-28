Shah Rukh Khan is embracing his age in his upcoming film King. The actor, who attended a Meta event in Mumbai with filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday evening, spoke about his decision to sport grey hair and play a character closer to his real age in the Siddharth Anand directorial. Explaining what prompted the change, Shah Rukh spoke about the age difference between him and his leading ladies and said he simply wanted to be “a cool 61-year-old hero”.
Speaking about his journey as an actor, Shah Rukh said he had always wanted to be a hero, despite not considering himself particularly good-looking when he entered the film industry.
“I’ve always wanted to be a hero. I felt I wasn’t good-looking when I first entered the film industry. So, when I got the chance to be a hero, for someone as simple-looking as I am, I hold it very dearly,” he said.
The actor also recalled an incident from the sets of an unnamed film that made him reconsider his on-screen romantic image. Without revealing the film, director or actress, he described delivering a romantic dialogue to his co-star.
“I love you a lot; I want to get lost in your eyes. I feel like I’ve seen the world when I look at you,” he recalled saying.
However, he followed it up with an unexpected question: “And one more thing: I hope you finished your math homework for tomorrow, beti (daughter).”
Explaining how the age difference between him and his co-stars made him rethink his roles, Shah Rukh said, “With the age difference between me and the girls I was acting with, I started feeling I should play my age, which is 61 now. And be as cool as a 61-year-old can be.”
The actor said his grey-haired appearance in King was a conscious choice. He wanted his romantic dialogues to feel more relatable while embracing a different screen image.
“So, even if today I sit down or stand up and say any of the dialogue, it still seems relevant,” he explained.
He also spoke about how he hoped audiences, particularly young women, would respond to his new look. "And all the girls in the world, because my daughter Suhana is also part of the film, all the girls think, this is how my dad should be. I just wanted to be a hero at 60 and play my age," Shah Rukh said.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is co-written by Sujoy Ghosh, Suresh Nair and Sagar Pandya. The film marks Suhana's theatrical debut and also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma. Kareena Kapoor features in the song Daddy Cool, released on Friday. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24.