“I’ve always wanted to be a hero. I felt I wasn’t good-looking when I first entered the film industry. So, when I got the chance to be a hero, for someone as simple-looking as I am, I hold it very dearly,” he said.

The actor also recalled an incident from the sets of an unnamed film that made him reconsider his on-screen romantic image. Without revealing the film, director or actress, he described delivering a romantic dialogue to his co-star.

“I love you a lot; I want to get lost in your eyes. I feel like I’ve seen the world when I look at you,” he recalled saying.