Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has spoken candidly about his past struggles with alcohol, admitting that drinking cost him nearly 15 years of his life. Speaking at an event in Mumbai on Friday, November 27, he reflected on the personal mistakes, missed opportunities and relationships he believes were affected by his drinking habits.

Javed Akhtar on alcohol: 'All the major mistakes I made were under alcohol's influence'

Reflecting on his life, Javed said, "I think that in these 80 years, I must have completely wasted at least 15 years. Because of my drinking and my irresponsible attitude, I could have done so much more."

He also expressed regret over how he had treated certain people in the past. "I could also have been more sensitive towards certain people. When I think about how I behaved with them, how I spoke to them and the words I used, I feel very bad," he said.

Javed was particularly candid about the connection between alcohol and his decisions. "I think all the major mistakes I made in my adult life were under the influence of alcohol. Sometimes I think that if I hadn't drunk at all, I would not have made those mistakes. It was a big mess," he added.