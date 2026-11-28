She took to the Comments section, and shared the status update on the albums, and said that she contented with the way albums have been shaping up. She wrote, “Also have to say the albums are coming along so well. I’m happy with them. Taking time cooking but definitely gonna be out at the perfect time considering how much music is on both of them. Definitely getting close to wrapping up although it did take so many unexpected turns over the years.”

She further mentioned, “Can’t say I saw it coming but what came out of it feels meant to be, it makes me wonder where I would even go after this. So much internal dialogue within ‘you’ve got a friend’ lyrically so much going over what happened in the last three years and why? What are the lessons? Are there any lessons? Is it all on God’s time? Makes me feel like there’s no way the things that happen could be random, one thing that comes to mind is that little quote.”

“You can have it all, but you can’t have it all at the same time Anyways, don’t fret. I’m so happy with it and when I’m sure it’s finished I’ll tell you, one of the more important things actually with this album is how beautiful the physical copies are, the copper plates alone took half a year to make. It's an unusual coupling of albums that explain where I started when I announced everything 4 years ago to my perspective now on my internal web of people and their reactions to my happiness and physical growth and success. ‘All because I met Happy, who would’ve thought it would make you so mad?’,” she added.