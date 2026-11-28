Country music star Tim McGraw has opened up about his marriage to Faith Hill and how their relationship has evolved after 30 years together. In a recent interview, he spoke about adjusting to life after their three daughters moved out of the family home. Tim admitted that the transition was initially difficult but said Faith and he have since embraced spending more time together. The couple, who married in October 1996, shares three daughters: Gracie, 29, Maggie, 28, and Audrey, 24.
In an interview with Cowboys and Indians, he said, "The first six months to a year was tough. And then after that, we discovered that we sort of have our second honeymoon. We have the house all to ourselves, and so we started having fun."
Tim also spoke about his wife's contribution to their family life and the decisions she made while raising their daughters. He said, "Faith pretty much walked away from her career to raise our kids. I can't imagine the sacrifice when she did that. She was at the peak of her career and stepped away."
Despite living in different cities, the family continues to remain closely connected. Tim revealed that their family group chat receives at least 40 messages every day. He also recently reflected on entering a different phase of parenthood as his daughters establish independent lives and careers.
The couple played a role in the early career of Taylor Swift. Taylor's debut single, released in 2006, was titled Tim McGraw. In 2007, Taylor opened select dates of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Soul2Soul II tour. Tim and Taylor subsequently collaborated on the 2013 track Highway Don't Care, which also featured Keith Urban.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are among the best-known couples in country music. Both established successful recording careers during the 1990s before marrying in 1996. They have collaborated on several musical projects and toured together over the years. They also appeared together in the television series 1883, the prequel to Yellowstone, playing James and Margaret Dutton.