Country music star Tim McGraw has opened up about his marriage to Faith Hill and how their relationship has evolved after 30 years together. In a recent interview, he spoke about adjusting to life after their three daughters moved out of the family home. Tim admitted that the transition was initially difficult but said Faith and he have since embraced spending more time together. The couple, who married in October 1996, shares three daughters: Gracie, 29, Maggie, 28, and Audrey, 24.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's second honeymoon after 30 years of marriage

In an interview with Cowboys and Indians, he said, "The first six months to a year was tough. And then after that, we discovered that we sort of have our second honeymoon. We have the house all to ourselves, and so we started having fun."

Tim also spoke about his wife's contribution to their family life and the decisions she made while raising their daughters. He said, "Faith pretty much walked away from her career to raise our kids. I can't imagine the sacrifice when she did that. She was at the peak of her career and stepped away."