Tim McGraw has a fall on stage after arriving 40 minutes late

Tim McGraw suffered a slip during his Cincinnati concert on Thursday night! The singer and actor was 45 minutes late for the concert already and to make things worse, he took a fall mid performance. The performer was quick to recover and tackled the situation with humour.
On Thursday, Tim McGraw took to the stage at the Riverbend Music Centre in Cincinnati as part of his Pawn Shop Guitar 2026 tour. What caught attention was, during his performance of I Like It, I Love It, he took a hard fall! The 59-year-old singer tumbled down after his cowboy boot stuck to the floor.
Tim got back up quickly and continued the performance. After he was back on his feet, he laughed and said, "There’s a hole there". However, the video of his fall went viral on social media and the singer also made light of the situation on his Instagram.
Captioning the pictures from the concert on social media, Tim wrote, "Cincinnati, you started our weekend off on the right foot even if I couldn’t stay on mine...We appreciate you coming out and singing along!"
Clearly, it was not his luckiest day. Tim was forced to start his show late after traffic and weather issues caused delay, according to reports. He got up on stage around, 9:40 p.m, roughly 40 minutes after the concert was scheduled to start.
As soon as he arrived, the singer said, "I made it!" and apologised to the audience for being late. Tim McGraw's ongoing tour is supposed to end on September 26, 2026, with the last stop in West Palm Beach, Florida.