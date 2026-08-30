Tim McGraw has a fall on stage after arriving 40 minutes late

Tim McGraw suffered a slip during his Cincinnati concert on Thursday night! The singer and actor was 45 minutes late for the concert already and to make things worse, he took a fall mid performance. The performer was quick to recover and tackled the situation with humour.

Tim McGraw fell onstage during concert in Cincinnati, was unharmed

On Thursday, Tim McGraw took to the stage at the Riverbend Music Centre in Cincinnati as part of his Pawn Shop Guitar 2026 tour. What caught attention was, during his performance of I Like It, I Love It, he took a hard fall! The 59-year-old singer tumbled down after his cowboy boot stuck to the floor.