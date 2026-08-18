Sisters Venus and Serena Williams reunite in court after 4 years for the Cincinnati Open

One of the most thrilling episodes at the ongoing Cincinnati Open 2026 took place yesterday when star tennis sisters – Venus and Serena Williams – reunited on ground in the doubles court after a span of almost four years. The two have previously played several doubles together and won great accolades. The pairing was significant because it can be said that both sisters made a comeback. While Serena was spending time with her family, Venus was treating her injury and the duo finally returned to the game together.
The Cincinnati Open 2026 is scheduled between August 8 and 23. The Williams sisters got a wild card entry in the women’s doubles draw. The two of them played together for the first time since their last game in the 2022 US Open. They played against Marta Kostyuk and Peyton Stearns, who were also wild card pairings, making a match a game between the veterans and the emerging players of tomorrow. Marta and Peyton ultimately defeated the sisters and won the match.
A journey together
The Williams sisters have played together for Doubles in the past. Together, they have to their credit 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and 3 Olympic doubles gold medals. Their partnership has always complemented each other with a unique understanding of each other’s positioning and next move. Last seen together almost four years ago; the two have also played memorable Doubles at the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open, Career Grand Slam, Olympics and more.
Return from the sabbatical
In 2022, Serena announced that she would be taking a break from the Games and spend more time with her family and business ventures. In the meantime, she also became mother for the second time and invested time in family. In 2026, she announced her comeback and made an appearance at the Wimbledon 2026. In fact, the sisters were supposed to play Doubles at Wimbledon but an injury forced them to withdraw from the game. Venus, on the other hand, was healing from an injury and could be seen in matches on and off while recovering. Thus, the Cincinnati Open became the most plausible choice for the sisters to reunite for the Doubles.