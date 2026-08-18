Sisters Venus and Serena Williams reunite in court after 4 years for the Cincinnati Open

A journey together

The Williams sisters have played together for Doubles in the past. Together, they have to their credit 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and 3 Olympic doubles gold medals. Their partnership has always complemented each other with a unique understanding of each other’s positioning and next move. Last seen together almost four years ago; the two have also played memorable Doubles at the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open, Career Grand Slam, Olympics and more.

Return from the sabbatical

In 2022, Serena announced that she would be taking a break from the Games and spend more time with her family and business ventures. In the meantime, she also became mother for the second time and invested time in family. In 2026, she announced her comeback and made an appearance at the Wimbledon 2026. In fact, the sisters were supposed to play Doubles at Wimbledon but an injury forced them to withdraw from the game. Venus, on the other hand, was healing from an injury and could be seen in matches on and off while recovering. Thus, the Cincinnati Open became the most plausible choice for the sisters to reunite for the Doubles.