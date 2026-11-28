Rapper Reble, known for lending her voice to songs in the Dhurandhar films, reportedly walked off stage midway through her performance at an award ceremony in Assam after a drone struck her in the face. Videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, drawing concern from fans and raising questions about safety arrangements at the event.

Reble's performance in Assam cut short after drone strikes her face

The incident took place on Thursday at Hatisila in Guwahati, when a drone suddenly collided with the rapper as she was performing. Reble stopped singing and left the stage shortly afterwards without addressing the audience.