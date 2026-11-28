Rapper Reble, known for lending her voice to songs in the Dhurandhar films, reportedly walked off stage midway through her performance at an award ceremony in Assam after a drone struck her in the face. Videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, drawing concern from fans and raising questions about safety arrangements at the event.
The incident took place on Thursday at Hatisila in Guwahati, when a drone suddenly collided with the rapper as she was performing. Reble stopped singing and left the stage shortly afterwards without addressing the audience.
Footage of the incident has since circulated widely online, with several social media users expressing concerns about Reble's well-being. Others criticised the event organisers, alleging that adequate safety measures had not been put in place to prevent such incidents.
“Organisers should check carefully before using those things,” read one comment.
“Is she ok,” another user asked, while a third remarked, “Drone hits are lethal”.
Reble has not issued any statement about the incident so far, officially.
Reble, whose real name is Daiaphi Lamare, hails from Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills and has carved a space for herself in India's independent music scene before venturing into mainstream film music. She began rapping at the age of 11 and initially performed under the name Daya in 2018 before adopting the stage name Reble in 2019. She later moved to Bengaluru to pursue civil engineering while continuing to nurture her passion for music. Her debut EP, Entropy, was released in 2022.
Reble gained wider recognition through her association with the Dhurandhar franchise, lending her vocals to tracks such as Monica, Aari Aari and Naal Nachna in the Ranveer Singh-led films. She has also contributed to the soundtrack of Lokah – Chapter 1, singing Thani Lokah Murakkaari. More recently, the rapper released her album EP 25 IN 26.
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