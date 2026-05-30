Praying Mantis: How star rapper Reble’s latest release captures her raw rebel spirit

The last time we spoke to rap artiste Reble, she had mentioned that she’d want to create music that’d be considered classic and would hold a place in history. The rising star, true to her words, has not shied away from stepping further into the spotlight with her work in Dhrandhar: The Revenge’s tracks and her independent releases like New Riot. In the past few months, she has solidified herself as one of the biggest names in Indian rap presently. The rapper has no intentions to pause and we’re all here for it! Case in point, her newest release under Homegrown Music — Praying Mantis! The song deals with strong opinions from the rap artiste around the themes it discusses and witnesses her recent momentum not as a moment in her history but as a defining moment in it. Reble breaks it down further in a chat with us.