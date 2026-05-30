Praying Mantis: How star rapper Reble’s latest release captures her raw rebel spirit
The last time we spoke to rap artiste Reble, she had mentioned that she’d want to create music that’d be considered classic and would hold a place in history. The rising star, true to her words, has not shied away from stepping further into the spotlight with her work in Dhrandhar: The Revenge’s tracks and her independent releases like New Riot. In the past few months, she has solidified herself as one of the biggest names in Indian rap presently. The rapper has no intentions to pause and we’re all here for it! Case in point, her newest release under Homegrown Music — Praying Mantis! The song deals with strong opinions from the rap artiste around the themes it discusses and witnesses her recent momentum not as a moment in her history but as a defining moment in it. Reble breaks it down further in a chat with us.
Where does the Praying Mantis’ thematic tone coincide with the obvious reference to the insect? How does it also personally resonate with you?
The praying mantis is deceptive in nature, like many people who are extremists. They are predatory in nature. Many idols and leaders that people look up to are predators and so are the extremist commoners. One isn’t a good person based on his/her beliefs but on their actions and how they treat people. It’s basic philosophy. I get many accusations for being an antichrist because people believe I’m successful. ‘I sold my soul,’ they say, which is ridiculous. Hence I decided to mock them. I mean, you have got to work hard. There’s literally nothing else you can do when you come from a small place, you just got to work.
How has the writing for this track challenged you, given that it is sitting closer to poetry and expression than anything you have put out before?
Definitely not my most poetic piece, but I like it. It’s like a piece that reflects my rebellious nature. I think I have the guts to say something. And like I said, religion is a beautiful thing until people start using it to justify their behaviour. Faith is not enough; we still need good people.
Can you delve deeper into the clever double entendre aimed at 'praying/preying'?
Belief is a beautiful thing when one is also in check of their character. Faith doesn't mean anything when you harbour so much hate for others. But yes, as I said, I get many accusations from a certain community, so I was like, ‘Yes, here's a song. Even though you pretty much don't deserve it.’ Artistes just love to write.
Both Dhurandhar films introduced your unique flows across various tracks to the mainstream audience. Among your tracks for films, what was your experience like, specifically, with these projects?
I was just so happy to be making music for my country. I love doing something for the people of this country, even if it‘s just me making music. I’m more niche in my original sound, but I believe I’m versatile enough to do almost anything! (laughs) and I love doing that. Those tracks were super fun and I’m very proud of having been a part of such a beautiful project. The people on that project were one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met — no ego, no superiority complex, just the passion to make art and do something big.
Do you feel your personal style has evolved? What do you resonate with more now?
I resonate with rebellion always. (laughs)
You went from a BTech graduate preparing for a stable 9-to-5 to standing on stages at Rolling Loud and other platforms and millions of listeners on popular platforms. When you look back at your time studying engineering, does your current reality feel like a completely different lifetime?
It does feel different and I’m glad this happened. There’s so much more to do, though. I want to take my music to the world and leave behind a legacy before I die. I want to represent my country and show people where we come from.
Praying Mantis is streaming on all audio platforms.
Mail - pranav.shriram@newindianexpress.com