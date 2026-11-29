Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav Bhatia caught attention with his fashion choice at an event celebrating Jaipur's heritage. Sporting a thick moustache and a plush velvet jacket, the youngster impressed social media users, with many drawing comparisons between him and his late grandfather, Bollywood star Rajesh Khanna.
Aarav attended the 300 Years of Jaipur celebration in an ensemble that blended traditional Indian design with contemporary menswear. Celebrity stylist Rahul Vijay shared photographs of the look on Instagram, crediting designer Rohit Bal for the distinctive jacket. He also highlighted the designer's Indian interpretation of the classic smoking jacket.
The standout piece was a black velvet bandhgala featuring a raised collar, structured shoulders and intricate gold embroidery in floral patterns. An embroidered bird motif on the chest added a splash of colour to the otherwise dark ensemble.
Aarav paired the jacket with a crisp white shirt featuring a pleated front, a silk cummerbund and straight-cut black trousers. Slicked-back hair, a thick moustache and light stubble completed the look, giving him a vintage Bollywood-inspired appearance.
Aarav's appearance soon prompted comparisons with his maternal grandfather, late actor Rajesh Khanna. Several Instagram users felt the youngster bore a striking resemblance to the Bollywood icon.
"Can see some of Rajesh Khanna here," commented one user. "What a look... Rajesh Khanna," wrote another. A third added, "Jr. Rajesh Khanna," while another remarked, "Oh he is handsome like his Grandfather."
"Not entirely Akshay Kumar..He looks like Rajesh Khanna too…side angle," read another comment. "Rajesh khanna era is back!" wrote yet another social media user.
While Rajesh Khanna comparisons dominated the discussion, some users also spotted similarities with his father, Akshay Kumar. One follower even called him "Chhota Khiladi", referring to the actor's popular screen nickname.
Meanwhile, a few social media users drew parallels between Aarav and Hollywood actor Jacob Elordi.