Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav Bhatia caught attention with his fashion choice at an event celebrating Jaipur's heritage. Sporting a thick moustache and a plush velvet jacket, the youngster impressed social media users, with many drawing comparisons between him and his late grandfather, Bollywood star Rajesh Khanna.

Aarav Bhatia's vintage-inspired look

Aarav attended the 300 Years of Jaipur celebration in an ensemble that blended traditional Indian design with contemporary menswear. Celebrity stylist Rahul Vijay shared photographs of the look on Instagram, crediting designer Rohit Bal for the distinctive jacket. He also highlighted the designer's Indian interpretation of the classic smoking jacket.