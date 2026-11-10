Sshura Khan shares heartfelt message for stepson Arhaan Khan on his 24th birthday

Celebrity couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son, Arhaan Khan, received a special birthday wish from his stepmother Sshura Khan on his 24th birthday on Monday.

‘One in a million’: Sshura celebrates Arhaan’s bond with little sister Sipaara

Sshura took to Instagram to share a series of photographs featuring herself, husband Arbaaz Khan and Arhaan. One of the pictures also offered a glimpse of the couple's one-year-old daughter, Sipaara.

In her birthday message, Sshura described Arhaan as a “wonderful son and incredible friend” and praised him for being a loving elder brother to Sipaara. “You’ve set the bar so high that Sipaara might never settle for anything less. She’s one lucky little sister, and you’re one in a million,” she wrote.

Arhaan responded to the post, writing, “Akkha family ek taraf, Sipaara ek taraf.”