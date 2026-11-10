Sshura Khan shares heartfelt message for stepson Arhaan Khan on his 24th birthday

Celebrity couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son, Arhaan Khan, received a special birthday wish from his stepmother Sshura Khan on his 24th birthday on Monday.
Sshura took to Instagram to share a series of photographs featuring herself, husband Arbaaz Khan and Arhaan. One of the pictures also offered a glimpse of the couple's one-year-old daughter, Sipaara.
In her birthday message, Sshura described Arhaan as a “wonderful son and incredible friend” and praised him for being a loving elder brother to Sipaara. “You’ve set the bar so high that Sipaara might never settle for anything less. She’s one lucky little sister, and you’re one in a million,” she wrote.
Arhaan responded to the post, writing, “Akkha family ek taraf, Sipaara ek taraf.”
Arbaaz, too, penned an emotional birthday note for his son, expressing how proud he was to see him grow into a young adult. “Being your father is one of the most beautiful roles life has given me. Today, as I see you growing into a mature, confident and wonderful young man, my heart is filled with pride and gratitude,” he wrote.
“Keep dreaming big, stay humble and always believe in yourself. I wish you courage to chase your dreams, strength to overcome challenges and wisdom to make the right choices. Always remember that no matter how old you get, you will forever be my little boy. Proud to be your father. Love you always,” he added.
Arhaan replied with a reference to Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 blockbuster Animal. He wrote, “Agle janam mein aap beta aur main papa, so I can give you the love that you’ve given me.”
Arhaan's mother, Malaika Arora, also celebrated his birthday by sharing a few unseen photographs of him. One of the pictures featured the mother-son duo, while another offered a glimpse of his birthday cake. “Ain’t no mountain high enuf to climb….my baby boy happy birthday. Love you the mostest,” Malaika wrote.
Born in 2002, Arhaan is the only child of Arbaaz and Malaika. The couple separated in 2016 and finalised their divorce in 2017. Despite their separation, the two have continued to co-parent their son. Arhaan, who hosts the YouTube talk show Dumb Biryani, has also been exploring his interests in the entertainment industry.
Arbaaz married Sshura in December 2023, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Sipaara, on October 5, 2025. They celebrated her first birthday with a private safari-themed party in Mumbai, attended by close family members, including Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Helen and Sohail Khan.