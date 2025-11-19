Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan share the first glimpse of their newborn daughter

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, on Wednesday, shared the first glimpse of their newborn daughter, Sipaara Khan.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan reveal

The couple, who welcomed their baby girl on October 5, shared a heartwarming image capturing her tiny feet and hands. Alongside the adorable clicks, the new parents wrote, “The tiniest hands and feet, but the biggest part of our heart #sipaarakhan.”

The first image shows Arbaaz and Sshura gently holding their baby girl’s tiny feet. In the next, the little one is seen holding her father’s thumb.

On October 8, the couple revealed the name of their daughter in a joint post, calling her Sipaara Khan. The duo shared a note which read, “Welcome baby girl Sipaara Khan. With love Shura and Arbaaz.” In the caption, Sshura wrote, “Alhamdulillah (red heart emoticon).”