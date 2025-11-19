Hardik Pandya and GF Maheika Sharma perform hawan at their home for Hanuman ji

Although rumours about Hardik and Maheika had circulated ever since his separation from his first wife, Natasa Stankovic, the pair kept things discreet for quite some time. In October, just before Hardik Pandya’s 32nd birthday, the couple made their first public appearance together. Dressed in matching outfits, they were seen at the airport as they headed to the Maldives to celebrate. Since then, Hardik has shared several loved-up posts with Maheika, including a recent set of photos in which the two share a kiss while washing a car.

Hardik and his first wife, Natasa, divorced around July last year. They first met in 2018 and began dating soon after. They got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in May 2020. That same year, they welcomed their son, Agastya.

In July last year, the pair announced their separation in a joint statement, explaining that despite their efforts, they had reached a difficult decision. They added that they would continue to co-parent Agastya.