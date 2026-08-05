Sshura Khan posts emotional birthday reel for Arbaaz Khan

Sshura accompanied the post with a warm birthday message, praising Arbaaz for his endless humour and energy. "From dancing for me to dancing for our daughter - clearly, retirement is not an option," she wrote. "Singing on a hospital bed post-surgery? Even recovery needs entertainment."

She went on to express her deep love for the actor-filmmaker, adding: "You've made life happier, crazier and definitely never boring. Happy Birthday, Arbaaz... my favourite human and our favourite entertainer. Keep the performances coming... we're your biggest fans! We love you."

Clearly touched by the gesture, Arbaaz responded in the comments section with a sweet reply: "My best audience. Happy wife, happy life."