Sshura Khan posts emotional birthday reel for Arbaaz Khan

Sshura Khan has taken to Instagram to celebrate husband Arbaaz Khan on his birthday, sharing an emotional Reel that highlights both his energetic moves and resilient humour.
The reel opens with Arbaaz dancing enthusiastically to the classic Bollywood track Mohabbat Bade Kaam Ki Cheez Hai from Trishul, giving fans a sweet glimpse of their young daughter Sipaara Khan. In a sudden shift, the footage shows him resting in a hospital bed following surgery, where he remains in high spirits while lip-syncing to Kya Hua Tera Vaada.
Sshura accompanied the post with a warm birthday message, praising Arbaaz for his endless humour and energy. "From dancing for me to dancing for our daughter - clearly, retirement is not an option," she wrote. "Singing on a hospital bed post-surgery? Even recovery needs entertainment."
She went on to express her deep love for the actor-filmmaker, adding: "You've made life happier, crazier and definitely never boring. Happy Birthday, Arbaaz... my favourite human and our favourite entertainer. Keep the performances coming... we're your biggest fans! We love you."
Clearly touched by the gesture, Arbaaz responded in the comments section with a sweet reply: "My best audience. Happy wife, happy life."
The couple tied the knot on 24 December 2023 during a quiet nikah ceremony at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. Announcing their union at the time, Arbaaz shared a heartwarming post stating, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!" The intimate event was attended by close family members and friends.
Having welcomed Sipaara, Arbaaz has embraced fatherhood again after nearly two decades. He is also father to 22-year-old Arhaan Khan from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora. Despite their divorce, Arbaaz and Malaika share a cordial relationship and continue to co-parent Arhaan together.