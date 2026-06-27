Farah Khan opens up on 22 years of marriage with Shirish Kunder

Farah Khan, the filmmaker and choreographer, had recently appeared on Shekhar Suman’s talk show Shekhar Tonite where she gave a thought-provoking interview regarding her 22 years of marriage to her husband, Shirish Kunder. Farah spoke openly about how love changes over time and how their partnership has matured since tying the knot.
Admitting that conventional romance often takes a back seat after two decades together, Farah explained that the initial excitement naturally shifts into a deeper form of appreciation. This is because, after the initial romantic phase, one learns to appreciate certain qualities. In addition to it, it is clear that dates require more of passion than marriages do. She further said that whereas dates are full of romantic feelings and passion, marriage requires different priorities when it comes to loving someone. Farah loves Shirish not because he can make her feel romantic anymore but because he is an excellent father and an anchor of the house.
Farah credited Shirish for being the guiding force behind their triplets—Czar, Diva and Anya—revealing that he personally counselled them to secure early admissions into prestigious universities. She also appreciated his desire to continue learning new things since he writes scripts and has been dabbling in AI of late. Describing him as a loner, she explained that it was among the features that made her fall for him.
The interview became quite playful as Farah commented on the buzz around the physical changes seen in Shirish. His pictures of himself showing off his muscular body and defined jawline took social media by storm earlier this year. Farah laughed saying that her husband’s youthfulness had created some embarrassing moments for her because she now has difficulty telling him apart from her son, Czar, who now stands at the same height as him.