Farah Khan opens up on 22 years of marriage with Shirish Kunder

Farah Khan, the filmmaker and choreographer, had recently appeared on Shekhar Suman’s talk show Shekhar Tonite where she gave a thought-provoking interview regarding her 22 years of marriage to her husband, Shirish Kunder. Farah spoke openly about how love changes over time and how their partnership has matured since tying the knot.

Farah Khan on how romance evolves after two decades of marriage

Admitting that conventional romance often takes a back seat after two decades together, Farah explained that the initial excitement naturally shifts into a deeper form of appreciation. This is because, after the initial romantic phase, one learns to appreciate certain qualities. In addition to it, it is clear that dates require more of passion than marriages do. She further said that whereas dates are full of romantic feelings and passion, marriage requires different priorities when it comes to loving someone. Farah loves Shirish not because he can make her feel romantic anymore but because he is an excellent father and an anchor of the house.