Onekdin Por review: A heart-touching story about the many hues of love

In an increasingly fractured world, true companionship has now become a luxury. Love, punctuated by distances is often misunderstood, forcing us to be lonely in world meant to be lived together, hand in hand.

In today's world, loneliness is a pandemic and slow living, a sin. Director Saurav Palodhi's latest Bengali film, Onekdin Por is a timely reminder of how love can still magically sustain our broken selves.

Onekdin Por reminds us to hope in these desperate times

Two friends, Ashish and Biswanath, had always wanted to live together when they got old. Biswanath's son lives abroad and his house in Kolkata seemed to close in on him after his wife's passing.