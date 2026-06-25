Farah Khan reveals the intense preparation she made Deepika Padukone go through for Om Shanti Om

Everyone remembers Bollywood star Deepika Padukone's Bollywood debut of dreams. She made her grand entrance into the industry with Farah Khan directed Om Shanti Om (2007) alongside none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

Now a popular vlogger, Farah recently shared how she had prepared Deepika for her role in the film in her latest cooking vlog episode where she visited Dia Mirza's house along with her cook, Dilip.

Here's how Farah Khan prepped Deepika Padukone for her debut movie

Deepika Padukone played dual roles (Shanti Priya and Sandy) in her debut movie, Om Shanti Om, which was directed by Farah Khan. The director revealed that the actress did not attend any workshops or dance lessons ahead of her big debut.